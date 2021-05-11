Tom Morello Joins Dennis DeYoung On “The Last Guitar Hero” From The Former Styx Singer’s Farewell Album

The album’s latest single finds DeYoung teaming with a classic rock guitar hero from a different generation, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. It’s called “The Last Guitar Hero,” and from the beginning it does not hold back in its critique of the music industry: “The music plays for free tonight/ From the corporate parasites/ Living off the blood of the creators/ The player stands there all alone/ Works his fingers to the bone/ Everywhere he looks nothing but traitors.” He’s really raging against the machine here, see?

Listen below.

26 East Vol. 2 is out 6/11 via Frontiers.