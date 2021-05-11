Tom Morello Joins Dennis DeYoung On “The Last Guitar Hero” From The Former Styx Singer’s Farewell Album

New Music May 11, 2021 8:43 PM By Chris DeVille

Tom Morello Joins Dennis DeYoung On “The Last Guitar Hero” From The Former Styx Singer’s Farewell Album

New Music May 11, 2021 8:43 PM By Chris DeVille

Next month Dennis DeYoung is releasing a farewell album called 26 East Vol. 2, which you may have ascertained is the sequel to last year’s 26 East Vol. 1. As the former Styx singer explains at Sonic Perspectives, “My musical goals for this album are the same as they have always been and that’s to write the best songs possible and make great sounding records out of them. By now, Styx fans know pretty much what they can expect and I hope they will be pleased. I am.”

Related

The Number Ones: Styx’s “Babe”

The album’s latest single finds DeYoung teaming with a classic rock guitar hero from a different generation, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. It’s called “The Last Guitar Hero,” and from the beginning it does not hold back in its critique of the music industry: “The music plays for free tonight/ From the corporate parasites/ Living off the blood of the creators/ The player stands there all alone/ Works his fingers to the bone/ Everywhere he looks nothing but traitors.” He’s really raging against the machine here, see?

Listen below.

26 East Vol. 2 is out 6/11 via Frontiers.

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East Vol. 2

$24.98

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest