Jack Harlow’s DJ Charged With Killing Woman At Kentucky Derby Party

The DJ for superstar rapper Jack Harlow is suspected of shooting and killing a woman at a pre-Kentucky Derby party at a Louisville restaurant and nightclub, the Courier Journal reports. Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine’s office announced that Ronnie T. O’Bannon, better known as Ronnie Lucciano, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. The victim is identified as Kasmira Nash, 37. A man who also suffered gunshot wounds was reportedly taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Louisville Metro Police say O’Bannon shot Nash around 1:30AM Saturday at the restaurant and nightclub Vibes, where she worked as a bartender. O’Bannon, 27, turned himself in Tuesday according to his lawyer, Rob Eggert. In a statement to press, Eggert said, “Despite the negative portrayal on social media, Ronnie O’Bannon is an excellent person. He has worked for years with Jack Harlow and is a prominent DJ in his own right. I’m confident he’ll be exonerated at trial.” Eggert also said it was “grossly excessive” that O’Bannon’s bail was set at $500,000.

Vibes was hosting a Friday night “2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff” party with DJ Drama. Harlow, a Louisville native, is signed to DJ Drama’s Generation Now label. Police have not confirmed whether Harlow, 23, was at Vibes at the time of the shooting. A few hours before the Vibes event, both Harlow and O’Bannon were at Churchill Downs, the Louisville racetrack where the Derby takes place, for the Longines Kentucky Oaks, the race that takes place on the eve of the Derby. Harlow had been booked to appear at Churchill Downs for Saturday’s Derby festivities, but spokesperson Tonya Abeln told the Courier Journal that the rapper’s management indicated Saturday morning “that he would not be able to participate in the engagement to perform riders up,” citing health reasons.

O’Bannon was also accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man named Torre Foree last August outside X-Clusive nightclub in the Louisville suburb of Shively, but Wine’s office has not decided whether to press charges in that case. That shooting took place after the subjects were removed from the club for fighting.