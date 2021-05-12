DC Comics is teaming up with Loma Vista Recordings for a soundtrack to the first three volumes of its new series Dark Nights: Death Metal. (I don’t follow comics, but according to a press release, the story “depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.”)

Executive produced by Tyler Bates, the album features Mastodon, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, HEALTH, Show Me The Body, Rise Against, and more. Some of the artists already voice acted as characters from Dark Nights: Death Metal in animated companion series beginning last fall, including Chelsea Wolfe as Wonder Woman, Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull as Lex Luthor, and Denzel Curry as Darkseid Batman.

Here’s Bates with his sales pitch: “This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music. Dark Nights: Death Metal is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack.” The lead single from this project is the opening track, Mastodon’s “Forged By Neron,” which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”

02 Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

03 HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

04 Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

05 Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

06 Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

07 Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

08 Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

09 Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10 Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11 GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12 Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13 Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14 IDLES – “Sodium”

15 Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”

The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is out 6/18 digitally and 7/16 physically via Loma Vista.