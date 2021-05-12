The Go! Team – “Pow”

New Music May 12, 2021 11:49 AM By Chris DeVille

The Go! Team – “Pow”

New Music May 12, 2021 11:49 AM By Chris DeVille

Two months ago, the Go! Team announced their new album Get Up Sequences Part One, the first release from Ian Parton’s band since 2018’s Semicircle. They also shared its lead single, an effervescent and Caribbean-tinged pop-rocker called “World Remember Me Now.” Today the group has another song out, one that leans into the hip-hop side of their sound.

“Pow” is built around a deeply charismatic performance from Go! Team rapper Ninja (not to be confused with the skeevy dude from Die Antwoord). It straight up reminds me of something off Thunder, Lightning, Strike, except the vocals are original, not sampled. “I’ve always been interested in flipping between sections within the same song — a bit like channel hopping,” Parton says in a press release. “This track channels Curtis Mayfield one second, soaring Mellotron strings the next. Ninja’s old school rapping rubs shoulders with dive bombing guitars — the Go! Team’s always been about the difference between things.”

Listen below.

Get Up Sequences Part One is out 7/2 on Memphis Industries.

The Go! Team - Get Up Sequences Part One [LP]

$20.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    8 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest