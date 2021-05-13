Watch Eleanor Friedberger, Chloë Sevigny, & Members Of Gun Outfit In The Slow Machine Trailer

News May 13, 2021

By Chris DeVille

Slow Machine is a new film directed by Joe DeNardo (one half of the drone duo Growing) and Paul Felten. Its cast includes Stephanie Hayes, Scott Shepherd, and Chloë Sevigny as well as several noteworthy musicians. Eleanor Friedberger stars as herself and performs music in the film; it partly documents the recording of “Your Word” from her 2016 album New View, so I guess this one’s been in the works for a while. Carrie Keith and Dylan Sharp of Gun Outfit, who we last heard from more than two years ago, also act and perform music in Slow Machine.

Here’s the synopsis:

Stephanie, a restless and vibrant actress, meets Gerard, an NYPD counter-terrorism specialist who’s an aficionado of experimental theater (and maybe out of his mind). Flirtation ensues, ends disastrously, and forces Stephanie to the ramshackle upstate home of musician Eleanor Friedberger — a supposed escape infected by violent memories of her past life. A miniature epic of paranoia, espionage, music, and performance captured on lush and invigorating 16mm, Slow Machine announces major new talent.

And here is the trailer:

Slow Machine premieres 6/4 at Metrograph’s virtual cinema and 6/11 via Grasshopper Film’s website Projectr. That’s all well and good, but when is that pandemic-derailed Fiery Furnaces reunion going to get back on track?

