Hot Mulligan – “Featuring Mark Hoppus”

New Music May 13, 2021 3:28 PM By Danielle Chelosky

I kind of fell off the Hot Mulligan bandwagon when I accidentally rear-ended someone while jamming to “Something About A Bunch Of Dead Dogs” a couple of years ago. However, this new track, whimsically titled “Featuring Mark Hoppus,” has me back on board. Kicking off with Nathan Sanville’s raspy yells is always a good start, especially when he’s confessing: “I kind of miss you.”

“Featuring Mark Hoppus” is the latest single off Hot Mulligan’s forthcoming EP I Won’t Reach Out To You, following “Pop Shuvit (Hall of Meat, Duh).” It’s actually a great, emotional song — though not as vulnerable as the fan-favorited “Shaylee, Shanel” — and it makes me regret ignoring their last record you’ll be okay. The song titles may be corny, but the riffs make it worth it.

Listen to “Featuring Mark Hoppus” and “Pop Shuvit (Hall of Meat, Duh)” below.

I Won’t Reach Out To You is out 5/28 via Wax Bodega. Pre-order it here.

