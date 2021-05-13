Skrillex, Swae Lee, & Siiickbrain – “Too Bizarre”

“Too Bizarre” is indeed a very weird song. In a good way! It’s the second new Skrillex single of the week following “Butterflies,” his glimmering house collab with Starrah and Four Tet. This latest track pairs Sonny Moore with the (former?) Rae Sremmurd sing-rapper Swae Lee and Siiickbrain, aka singer, model, and writer Caroline Miner Smith.

The song begins as a contagious uptempo take on the prevailing hip-hop-adjacent pop-punk sound of the moment, with Swae Lee reprising his “Black Beatles” rockstar role over Skrillex’s propulsive heavy bassline. Then, just when you’ve settled into the hard-edged easy listening vibe, almost two minutes into the song Siiickbrain enters with a harsh screaming interlude worthy of a proper hardcore song. She returns to shout her lungs out again at the end of the song, but neither outburst clashes with the song’s vibe. It’s one of the most interesting pop songs I’ve heard in a minute.

Watch Skrillex, Swae, and Siiickbrain party togethr in the Jodeb-directed “Too Bizarre” video below.