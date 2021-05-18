Noah Britton – “Wings” (Feat. Phil Elverum)

Noah Britton has been making music for over 25 years, under names like ACLU Benefit and Request Freebird. The Boston-based singer-songwriter is also a part of a group of comedians who are on the autism spectrum and go by Asperger’s Are Us; if you want to know more about it, there’s both an HBO miniseries and a Netflix documentary about them. (The Safdie brothers are fans.) Britton’s press materials mention everything from Told Slant to Joe Pera, so it’s interesting stuff.

Today he’s announced an EP titled I Love You, and shared the lead single, the twee folk ballad “Wings.” It’s a rumination on the death of John Prine, and the influence is prevalent. Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum guests on the song, which is especially notable since the lyrics allude to his wife Geneviève Castrée’s death: “Geneviève got cancer, so we all donated/ Then she died and left behind her and Phil’s kid/ There are so many of you, need so many things/ I’d love to be able to do something more than sing.” This leads back to the refrain, “I wish I had wings for all of you.”

The EP itself is full of these ode type of songs for his heroes, his friends, and anyone he wants to express appreciation for in a storytelling way. “It isn’t for people that patronize Britton or the members of Asperger’s Are Us by focusing on their diagnoses over their creativity, but it can be if they give him all of their money,” as per the witty press release.

Listen to “Wings” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Enchanted Witch”

02 “You’re Not Allowed To Die”

03 “Mom”

04 “My Son”

05 “PBS Logos”

06 “Wings” (Feat. Phil Elverum)

I Love You is out 6/18 via Gentle Reminder Records. Pre-order it here.