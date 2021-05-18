Vundabar – “Aphasia” & “Ringing Bell”

New Music May 18, 2021 1:09 PM By James Rettig

New Music May 18, 2021 1:09 PM By James Rettig

Vundabar have released a new single, “Aphasia,” the Boston band’s first new track since last year’s full-length Either Light. It’s dour and low-key but oddly uplifting and its wordless hook reflects a personal situation for the band’s Brandon Hagen. “The creation of this song was sparked by my dad having a stroke that has resulted in global aphasia,” he said in a statement. “That happening, on top of quarantine, produced a crisis within a crisis. The song originated as being about having difficulty describing the world and yourself, and then my pops’ stroke happened and it felt uncanny and fated.” It features guest vocals fro Indigo de Souza, the North Carolina musician who is reissuing her 2018 debut album I Love My Mom via Saddle Creek next month.

“Aphasia”‘s music video finds the band donning vampire fangs and descending on an overcast field to perform. It was created by Hagen’s sister and her boyfriend. “My sister is a producer/director, her boyfriend is a cinematographer and I make songs so we took all of our sadness, nervous energy and fear of death and channeled it into making something light and fun — something to counterbalance what we were dealing with,” Hagen explained.

Watch and listen below.

The track’s B-side “Ringing Bell” is out now too:

“Aphasia” b/w “Ringing Bell” is out via Gawk Records.

