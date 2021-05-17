Green Day, Fall Out Boy, & Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 Hella Mega Tour

Way the hell back in September of 2019, the triple-headed rock monster of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer announced that they would join forces for what they called the Hella Mega Tour. The giants of tuneful, crunchy ’90s and ’00s punk-adjacent alt-pop planned to spent the summer of 2020 playing stadiums, and they all released new songs as part of the noisy rollout. The world had other plans. But the Hella Mega Tour is still happening, and the three bands just announced the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour dates, which will now go down this summer.

This time around, the Hella Mega Tour will kick off in Dallas in late July, and it’ll cross North America for a month and a half. (The planned European leg hasn’t yet been rescheduled.) Ska-pop revivalists the Interrupters will open the shows, and apparently Harley-Davidson isn’t sponsoring the tour anymore. Also, Columbus and Milwaukee are getting shows now.

This time, we don’t have all three bands dropping new songs for this take-two announcement, but Green Day have taken this moment to unveil a new song, a bright and synthy power-pop track called “Pollyanna.” Below, you can hear that song and check out the rescheduled dates.

TOUR DATES:

7/24 – Dallax, TX @ Globe Life Field

7/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

7/29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

7/31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

8/01 – Miami FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/04 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

8/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

8/10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

8/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

8/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

8/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

8/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

8/25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

8/29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

9/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

9/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

9/06 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park