Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

“Chinatown” and “45,” the two songs from last year, are both on Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. The album title traces back to the lyrics of new single “Stop Making This Hurt,” which is out today along with a video in which an Antonoff-led dance routine breaks out in an old-timey diner. (As a dancer, Jack Antonoff is one hell of a producer.) Sonically it’s a bouncy, brassy, synth-powered pop-rocker with one of those anthemic gang choruses Antonoff prefers. This particular refrain deals with a protracted breakup: “Stop making this hurt!” Antonoff and his homies howl. “Say goodbye like you mean it!”

In addition to the new album, Bleachers are announcing a big fall tour that kicks off at Antonoff’s Shadow Of The City festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey on 9/11. Before that, they’ll play Fallon on 5/26, the show’s first full-band in-studio performance in more than a year. Watch the Carlotta Kohl-directed “Stop Making This Hurt” video below.

TRACKLIST:

1 “91”

2 “Chinatown” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)

3 “How Dare You Want More”

4 “Big Life”

5 “Secret Life”

6 “Stop Making This Hurt”

7 “Don’t Go Dark”

8 “45”

9 “Strange Behavior”

10 “What’d I Do With All This Faith?”

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 on RCA. Pre-order it here.