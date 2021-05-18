Lambchop – “The Last Benedict”

In March, Kurt Wagner announced a new Lambchop album called Showtunes. We’ve heard a couple songs from it so far, including “A Chef’s Kiss” and “Fuku.” The album’s out this Friday, and before then Wagner’s back with one more called “The Last Benedict.”

“The Last Benedict” has an amusingly varied origin story. “At the breakfast buffet table in a hotel during the Pickathon Festival, I was ‘lucky’ enough to get the last eggs Benedict of the service,” Wagner said in a statement. “One sad egg. Later, I caught the final scene in Giant, the one after the brawl in the diner where a battered but bemused Rock Hudson looks across the table at his grandson and says something akin to ‘the last Benedict.’ Much later, I was sitting on my back porch and wrote this song.”

Check it out below.

Showtunes is out 5/21 via Merge. Pre-order it here.