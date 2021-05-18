Lambchop – “The Last Benedict”

Angelina Castillo

New Music May 18, 2021 3:47 PM By Ryan Leas

Lambchop – “The Last Benedict”

Angelina Castillo

New Music May 18, 2021 3:47 PM By Ryan Leas

In March, Kurt Wagner announced a new Lambchop album called Showtunes. We’ve heard a couple songs from it so far, including “A Chef’s Kiss” and “Fuku.” The album’s out this Friday, and before then Wagner’s back with one more called “The Last Benedict.”

“The Last Benedict” has an amusingly varied origin story. “At the breakfast buffet table in a hotel during the Pickathon Festival, I was ‘lucky’ enough to get the last eggs Benedict of the service,” Wagner said in a statement. “One sad egg. Later, I caught the final scene in Giant, the one after the brawl in the diner where a battered but bemused Rock Hudson looks across the table at his grandson and says something akin to ‘the last Benedict.’ Much later, I was sitting on my back porch and wrote this song.”

Check it out below.

Showtunes is out 5/21 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    2 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    2 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    20 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest