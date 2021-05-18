Stream A Ferocious Split EP From Dead Hour Noise & Deeper Graves
Dead Hour Noise are sludgy metal marauders from Lansing, Michigan. According to their Bandcamp page, they “formed in 2013 to play blast beats and violent riffs in your friend’s basement.” Deeper Graves is the Indianapolis-based project of Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, ex-Nachtmystium). They make blisteringly hostile metal in which the guitars and drums seem to be in constant battle to prove which instrument can be more swaggeringly intense. A new split EP on Tomb Tree Tapes features two songs apiece from these bands. It’s Dead Hour Noise’s follow-up to last year’s Sleeping Dogs and the first new Deeper Graves music since 2018. Dig into it below.