Phoebe Bridgers Eats Jackson Browne’s Heart In New Video

Phoebe Bridgers has a very special guest appearance in the music video for Jackson Browne’s new single “My Cleveland Heart.” The video — which was directed by Alissa Torvinen, who Browne picked after seeing the video she did for Bridgers’ “I Know The End” — begins with Browne being brought into an operating room to have heart surgery. Bridgers portrays one of the nurses and she ends up eating Browne’s heart off in a corner as he gets fitted with an artificial one.

“I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe,” Browne said to Rolling Stone. “Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

Bridgers has repeatedly cited Browne as an influence and a couple months ago she recruited him to sing a new version of Punisher single “Kyoto.”

Watch below.

In other Bridgers-related news, her label imprint Saddest Factory just announced they signed one-time Band To Watch MUNA:

