Mouse Rat, the fictional Parks And Recreation band fronted by Andy Dwyer (as played by Chris Pratt), is taking a step into the real world with the release of their debut album, The Awesome Album, this summer. Announced on the 10th anniversary of mini-horse Li’l Sebastian’s funeral, the album is being introduced with “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian),” the song performed by Mouse Rat during said Pawnee memorial service.

The actual Awesome Album — out 8/27 — seems to be a compendium of a lot of the fake songs performed on or alluded to on Parks And Recreation over its 7 seasons, many of which have already circulated online. It includes appearances from Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman)’s saxophone-slinging alter ego Duke Silver and the band Land Ho!, fronted by Scott Tanner, aka real-life musician Jeff Tweedy.

The album is being “released” as a joint venture with Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari)’s 720 Entertainment. Watch a lyric video for “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)” below.

Here’s Pawnee’s favorite newscaster Perd Hapley announcing the album: