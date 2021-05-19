Marina – “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land”

In 2018, Marina Diamandis dropped her stage name Marina & The Diamonds for just Marina. Before that, she released the less ambitious album Froot, where she veered away from the idiosyncratic, internet-influenced anthems that populated Tumblr for years. This new track out today, though, “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land,” could be her re-entry back into that world.

From her forthcoming album of the same name, “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land” embodies the same unhinged, fascinating energy of her iconic Electra Heart. It’s got the atmosphere of a Britney Spears hit — especially “Womanizer” — and the prior single “Purge The Poison” is just as lively and eccentric. Even after all of her transformations in the past few years, it seems she’s returning to possessing an interesting image that imbues the music with personality.

Listen to “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land” and “Purge The Poison” below.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land is out 6/11 via Atlantic Records.