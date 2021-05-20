Austin City Limits Festival 2021 Lineup

After taking last year off (and almost getting replaced by a Vanilla Ice concert), Austin City Limits is returning to Zilker Park in Austin, Texas this fall. ACL will take place over two weekends, 10/1-10/3 and 10/8-10/10, and organizers have just announced the 2021 festival’s lineup.

George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, and Erykah Badu are headlining, and the rest of the bill includes Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Band Of Horses, Bleachers, Future Islands, Polo G, Finneas, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Tanya Tucker, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, White Reaper, Trixie Mattel, Noga Erez, Hinds, 070 Shake, and Tkay Maizdka.

“Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” says Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”