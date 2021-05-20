Nas, LL Cool J, Lil Kim, & More Break Ground On Universal Hip Hop Museum

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

May 20, 2021 By James Rettig

Nas, LL Cool J, Lil Kim, and more hip-hop luminaries were in the Bronx today to break ground on the eventual site of the permanent home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The museum will be located in Bronx Point, a mixed-use development that is being constructed on the Harlem River waterfront.

“Hip hop is one of those things that really gave my life meaning,” LL Cool J said at the ceremony, as ABC 7 reports. “It made me feel like I really could do something with my life.”

“[Hip-hop] taught me more than schools taught me, believe it or not,” Nas said. “I’m proud to be here in the mecca of hip hop, the Bronx.”

Also in attendance were Grandmaster Flash, Fat Joe, Naughty By Nature, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins, and EPMD.

The Universal Hip-Hop Museum is expected to open in 2023.

