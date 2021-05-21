Stream Mach-Hommy’s New Album Pray For Haiti

Stream Mach-Hommy’s New Album Pray For Haiti

New Music May 21, 2021 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Mach-Hommy, the cult-followed, New Jersey-native rapper, has made a comeback with his new album Pray For Haiti out today with Westside Gunn of Griselda. The 16-track record is full of quick songs with a genre-bending sound underneath sharp raps sprinkled with little wisdoms: “The only real commodity to have is patience,” he quips on the opening track “The 26th Letter.”

With rap, jazz, R&B, a batch of immersive samples (including a voiceover from Taxi Driver), and a bunch of features including Tha God Fahimand and Keisha Plum, the album makes for a mesmeric listen-through. The production had help from DJ Green Lantern, Camoflauge Monk, and Denny Laflare; it’s immersive and crystal clear, sure to be a timeless piece of music.

Stream Pray For Haiti below.

