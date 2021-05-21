Sneaker Pimps Announce First New Album In Almost 20 Years

Sneaker Pimps! You remember Sneaker Pimps. Or at least if you were alive in the late ’90s, you definitely encountered their trip-hop hit “6 Underground” in the wild. Here:

See? Yeah. So the Hartlepool, UK group — whose name was a Beastie Boys reference, and whose sound definitely matched that eclectic metropolitan Grand Royal vibe — have not released an album since Bloodsport in 2002. That’s about to change. The now LA-based Sneaker Pimps have unveiled a pre-order for a new LP called Squaring The Circle. Its 16 songs were written, performed, and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe in London and LA, with vocals by Corner and Simonne Jones. A couple weeks ago they released a video for the title track, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fighter”

02 “Squaring The Circle”

03 “Love Me Stupid”

04 “Pink Noise”

05 “No Show”

06 “Stripes”

07 “Child In The Dark”

08 “Black Rain”

09 “Alibis”

10 “Lifeline”

11 “The Paper Room”

12 “Immaculate Hearts”

13 “So Far Gone”

14 “Come Like The Cure”

15 “SOS”

16 “The Tranquility Trap”

Squaring The Circle is out 7/9. Pre-order it here.