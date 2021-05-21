Sneaker Pimps Announce First New Album In Almost 20 Years

News May 21, 2021 2:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Sneaker Pimps Announce First New Album In Almost 20 Years

News May 21, 2021 2:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Sneaker Pimps! You remember Sneaker Pimps. Or at least if you were alive in the late ’90s, you definitely encountered their trip-hop hit “6 Underground” in the wild. Here:

See? Yeah. So the Hartlepool, UK group — whose name was a Beastie Boys reference, and whose sound definitely matched that eclectic metropolitan Grand Royal vibe — have not released an album since Bloodsport in 2002. That’s about to change. The now LA-based Sneaker Pimps have unveiled a pre-order for a new LP called Squaring The Circle. Its 16 songs were written, performed, and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe in London and LA, with vocals by Corner and Simonne Jones. A couple weeks ago they released a video for the title track, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Fighter”
02 “Squaring The Circle”
03 “Love Me Stupid”
04 “Pink Noise”
05 “No Show”
06 “Stripes”
07 “Child In The Dark”
08 “Black Rain”
09 “Alibis”
10 “Lifeline”
11 “The Paper Room”
12 “Immaculate Hearts”
13 “So Far Gone”
14 “Come Like The Cure”
15 “SOS”
16 “The Tranquility Trap”

Squaring The Circle is out 7/9. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    19 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    11 hours ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest