Radiohead Side Project The Smile To Play Glastonbury Livestream Today

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have formed a new band called the Smile. A collaboration with drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, the Smile take their name from a Ted Hughes poem and will be debuting a set of new original music during the ticketed Glastonbury livestream Live At Worthy Farm today. The livestream starts at 7PM BT/2PM ET and the Smile will play at 11PM BT/6PM ET.

“We’re truly honored that Thom and Jonny have chosen our livestream event to premiere their brand new project, the Smile,” says Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis. “Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment — and one we can broadcast to the world.”

The five-hour Live At Worthy Farm event will also feature performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, and Wolf Alice, plus guest spots from George Ezra and Róisín Murphy, a DJ set from Honey Dijon, and “a unique spoken word narrative” provided by PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

Live At Worthy Farm will be broadcast online in full across four separate time zones with staggered livestreams for the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, East Coast North America and Central/South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Tickets are available here.

UDPATE: Stream it for free here.