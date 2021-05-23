Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards
The Billboard Music Awards went down tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake was on hand to accept the Artist Of The Decade award, and he brought an entourage of friends and family on stage with him, including his father Ernest Graham and his son Adonis. Drake, who came into the night with an all-time best 27 BBMAs wins, took home another this evening for Top Streaming Songs Artist before collecting his trophy for reigning over the entire 2010s.
After a video segment recapping Drake’s career success — and Billboard chart success in particular — he emerged to give a speech with Adonis clinging to his leg. Contrasting the cocky tone of the video clip, it was largely about his self-doubt over the years and his sense of amazement at all this success. “I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to calculate all the things I did wrong,” he said, “but tonight I’m sure as hell we did something right.”
Watch the speech and its video intro below.
It would be nice if Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy would come out already.