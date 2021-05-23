Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

After a video segment recapping Drake’s career success — and Billboard chart success in particular — he emerged to give a speech with Adonis clinging to his leg. Contrasting the cocky tone of the video clip, it was largely about his self-doubt over the years and his sense of amazement at all this success. “I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to calculate all the things I did wrong,” he said, “but tonight I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

Watch the speech and its video intro below.

It would be nice if Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy would come out already.