Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

News May 23, 2021 10:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

News May 23, 2021 10:46 PM By Chris DeVille

The Billboard Music Awards went down tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake was on hand to accept the Artist Of The Decade award, and he brought an entourage of friends and family on stage with him, including his father Ernest Graham and his son Adonis. Drake, who came into the night with an all-time best 27 BBMAs wins, took home another this evening for Top Streaming Songs Artist before collecting his trophy for reigning over the entire 2010s.

Related

The Wild Ride Of Rap Music In The ’10s

After a video segment recapping Drake’s career success — and Billboard chart success in particular — he emerged to give a speech with Adonis clinging to his leg. Contrasting the cocky tone of the video clip, it was largely about his self-doubt over the years and his sense of amazement at all this success. “I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to calculate all the things I did wrong,” he said, “but tonight I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

Watch the speech and its video intro below.

It would be nice if Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy would come out already.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    39 mins ago

    Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest