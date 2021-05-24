Maroon 5’s New Album Features Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, & Stevie Nicks

Maroon 5’s upcoming album Jordi is named for their late manager Jordan Feldstein — the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein — who died from a blood clot in 2017. As Adam Levine explained on Instagram, “I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up… every step of the way. We love you Jordi.” Perhaps appropriately, the album itself features multiple superstars who have also passed away.

Throughout the past decade, Maroon 5 have had a Coldplay-esque ability to collaborate with rap superstars: Wiz Khalifa on “Payphone,” Kendrick Lamar on “Don’t Wanna Know,” Future on “Cold,” Cardi B on “Girls Like You” (to say nothing of Levine’s turn on Kanye West’s “Heard Em Say” all those years ago). The trend continues on Jordi with Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance on advance single “Beautiful Mistakes.” But the album also somehow includes guest spots from two very different fallen hip-hop stars, the LA folk hero Nipsey Hussle and the Chicago SoundCloud-rap pioneer Juice WRLD. Juice is on a song called “Can’t Leave You Alone,” while Nipsey and his “FDT” partner YG show up on a remix of Maroon 5’s hit “Memories.”

Jordi‘s main tracklist also features blackbear, Bantu, H.E.R., and none other than rock legend Stevie Nicks, a figure whose stature seems to grow with each passing year. Anuel AA, Tainy, and Jason Derulo show up on a pair of bonus tracks on the Target physical edition of the album. So, yeah, they continue to pull in guests from all corners.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beautiful Mistakes” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

02 “Lost”

03 “Echo” (Feat. blackbear_

04 “Lovesick”

05 “Remedy” (Feat. Stevie Nicks)

06 “Seasons”

07 “One Light” (Feat. Bantu)

08 “Convince Me Otherwise” (Feat. H.E.R.)

09 “Nobody’s Love”

10 “Can’t Leave You Alone” (Feat. Juice WRLD)

11 “Memories”

12 “Memories (Remix)” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG)

13 “Button” (Feat. Anuel AA & Tainy)*

14 “Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo Feat. Adam Levine)*

*Bonus tracks on the Target physical version

Jordi is out 6/11 on 222/Interscope and is available for pre-order here.