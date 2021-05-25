Watch Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline Cover Guided By Voices & Taylor Swift

There are so, so many great Guided By Voices songs, and “Game Of Pricks” might be the greatest of all. The Alien Lanes banger has been covered many times over the years, by artists including Owen Pallett, Waxahatchee, Jimmy Eat World, and Mo Kenney. Curiously, most of those have been intimate solo renditions of a song that originally existed as full-bodied rock ‘n’ roll.

You can add another one to that pile. Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos covered “Game Of Pricks” as part of an ongoing effort she describes as “playing songs in my house for fun and learning only.” Kline also did a rendition of “Invisible String” from folklore by Taylor Swift, an artist who has been on a GBV-like prolific run lately. Both songs have been successfully translated into the kind of quivering indie-pop Kline built her career on.

As she explains in a YouTube caption, “challenging myself to play covers and to view myself as a player, not just a writer. i never really think of myself as a performer (especially after the past year of not touring), so I like to do covers purely because they feel good to play. also learning from filming myself that what feels good doesn’t always sound good, but sounding good doesn’t really mean anything?”

I dunno, sounds good to me! Watch both covers below.