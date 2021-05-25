DMX – “Hood Blues” (Feat. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, & Conway The Machine)
DMX, the Yonkers rap legend who died last month following an overdose and a heart attack, has a posthumous album called Exodus arriving at the end of the week. It supposedly features guest appearances from a whole lot of big names: Bono, Usher, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and the late Pop Smoke. And today, we’re getting to hear the single “Hood Blues,” which features Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine; Avenue Beatz and Swizz Beatz produced the track around a sample of Lee Mason & His Orchestra’s “Shady Blues.” Listen to “Hood Blues” below.
Exodus is out 5/28 on Def Jam.