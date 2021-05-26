Turnstile – “MYSTERY”

New Music May 26, 2021 10:33 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Great news: Hardcore heroes Turnstile are back. “MYSTERY” is the band’s first material since last year’s genre-bending dance remix EP with Mall Grab, Share A View. This track is a return back to their signature style of caustic riffs and Brendan Yates’ clean yells, though it’s mixed in with some ethereal synthwave that’s reminiscent of the more expansive side of their last record Time & Space. It also revisits the same casually existentialist themes: “There’s a clock in my head/ Is it wrong, is it right?/ I know you’re scared of running out of time.”

The band is set to perform some festivals later this year; hopefully a tour and more music is on the horizon in the wake of the vaccine rollout. Turnstile’s music is meant to move to more than anything, so much so that my friend broke her foot at one of their shows. That’s the kind of energy I’m bringing to 2021.

Listen to “MYSTERY” below.

