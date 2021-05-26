Lightning Bug – “Song Of The Bell”

Softly eccentric shoegaze upstarts Lightning Bug have released a new single, “Song Of The Bell,” from their forthcoming third record A Color Of The Sky. Like Animal Collective or Peel Dream Magazine, it’s synthy and the vocals are cosmic. The song follows the two previous singles, “The Right Thing Is Hard To Do” and “September Song, pt. ii.”

Read what vocalist Audrey Kang said of the track:

“Song Of The Bell” is a song about hope, but it’s also about understanding that uncertainty is an inextricable part of being alive. This was the last song to be written — we’d already recorded the bulk of the record. We were in the first leg of quarantine and I felt like our days had been abruptly hollowed out. I was thinking about emptiness and reading the Tao Te Ching, this very enlightened text, “to be empty is to be full, twist to be straight,” etc. So I was thinking about that concept, how one can “empty” oneself to be full, and where is that line, between emptying yourself and losing yourself? I thought about how when something is empty, you sort of have two choices: you can see it for what it used to hold and no longer does (i.e. a “shell”), or you can look for its potential to hold new things and possibilities (i.e. a “vessel”).

Listen to “Song Of The Bell” below.

A Color Of The Sky is out 6/25 via Fat Possum Records.