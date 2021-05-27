IDLES – “Damaged Goods” (Gang Of Four Cover)

Last year, IDLES returned with their new album Ultra Mono, the hotly anticipated followup to Joy As An Act Of Resistance and another collection of socially charged punk anthems. IDLES are also a band known for their fiery live shows, and that has obviously not been a part of the Ultra Mono era. Maybe they’ve been passing the time interpreting other people’s music. A couple months ago, they put Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs” through the IDLES filter as part of a 10 year anniversary covers tribute of SVE’s sophomore album Epic. That was an interesting and perhaps unexpected pairing for both parties, but now IDLES are back with a cover of a song from a band that’s foundational to a lot of what they do.

IDLES’ new cover of Gang Of Four’s iconic anti-capitalist anthem “Damaged Goods,” produced by Kenny Beats, comes from The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four, a covers album paying tribute to Gang Of Four and guitarist Andy Gill, who tragically passed last year. The cover is almost identical to the original, though Joe Talbot’s aggressive, accented vocals turn it into an even angrier anthem. It captures the timelessness of this song and Gang Of Four itself, underlining the way so many current post-punk bands have gathered influence from Gang Of Four’s idiosyncratic, inventive sound.

“IDLES does not exist without Gang Of Four,” said the band about the cover. “’Damaged Goods’ still sounds new and exciting after the millionth listen. We jumped at the chance to just to play it, let alone record it. It was an honour, a joy and a privilege.”

Listen below.

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four is out 6/4.