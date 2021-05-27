Woodsist Festival 2021 Lineup

News May 27, 2021 10:04 AM By Peter Helman

Woodsist Festival is coming back to Arrowhood Farms in Accord, New York this fall (9/25-26) with Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts headlining. Woods, whose own Jeremy Earl founded the Woodsist label, will also be performing, and so will former Woods member Kevin Morby. And the rest of the lineup features artists like Kurt Vile, Cassandra Jenkins, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, 75 Dollar Bill, and John Andrews + The Yawns. Check out the full lineup below and grab tickets here.

Saturday, September 25
Yo La Tengo
Kevin Morby
Woods
Bridget St. John
75 Dollar Bill
Cassandra Jenkins
John Andrews + the Yawns
Aquarium Drunkard DJs

Sunday, September 26
Parquet Courts
Kurt Vile
Natural Information Society
Laraaji
Steve Gunn
Anna St. Louis
Sessa
Tubby DJs

