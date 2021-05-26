NYC’s First Full Capacity Concert Post-COVID Will Be Trey Anastasio

News May 26, 2021 9:26 PM By Peter Helman

NYC’s First Full Capacity Concert Post-COVID Will Be Trey Anastasio

News May 26, 2021 9:26 PM By Peter Helman

NYC’s first full-capacity indoor concert since the pandemic began will be Trey Anastasio. Billboard reports that the Phish frontman will perform to a fully vaccinated audience of 2700 fans at the Beacon Theatre on 6/22 and 6/23. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

“As part of Governor Cuomo’s press conference on May 17, Jim Dolan (Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment) announced that MSG Entertainment would begin booking shows at 100% capacity with a fully vaccinated audience — in hopes that we could begin to pave the way for others,” MSGE says in a statement. “We are grateful for the state’s commitment to helping bring back live entertainment, which is so important to New York.”

Peter Shapiro, who runs the Brooklyn Bowl and Capitol Theatre, two well-known jam band venues in New York, plans to reopen his venues in September. “We are going to go hard in September and I just need to make sure our staff is ready to go,” he says.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    3 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    3 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    3 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    13 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest