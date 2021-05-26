NYC’s First Full Capacity Concert Post-COVID Will Be Trey Anastasio

NYC’s first full-capacity indoor concert since the pandemic began will be Trey Anastasio. Billboard reports that the Phish frontman will perform to a fully vaccinated audience of 2700 fans at the Beacon Theatre on 6/22 and 6/23. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

“As part of Governor Cuomo’s press conference on May 17, Jim Dolan (Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment) announced that MSG Entertainment would begin booking shows at 100% capacity with a fully vaccinated audience — in hopes that we could begin to pave the way for others,” MSGE says in a statement. “We are grateful for the state’s commitment to helping bring back live entertainment, which is so important to New York.”

Peter Shapiro, who runs the Brooklyn Bowl and Capitol Theatre, two well-known jam band venues in New York, plans to reopen his venues in September. “We are going to go hard in September and I just need to make sure our staff is ready to go,” he says.