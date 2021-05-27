Girl Ray – “Give Me Your Love”

New Music May 27, 2021 By Danielle Chelosky

Girl Ray, the London-based trio who was on our list of 2017 Best New Bands, are back with a groovy new single, “Give Me Your Love.” It’s their first material since their 2019 album Girl, and it shows a clubby, lighthearted direction. The video makes it even better; it’s, as the press release describes it, a queer take on Midsommar, without any of the horror. Good vibes only.

We worked on this song with Al Doyle and Joe Goddard from Hot Chip in their studio off Brick Lane in London. We had one day left with them, so thought we’d unearth an old demo of a slightly house-leaning song I’d been working on a few months before. It had a really loose structure but the feel of the chords was good so we decided to try fleshing it out. It was a really long day filled with a lot of playing around with the mountains of synths that fill their studio. Sections became longer… steel drums were added (along with some wonky backing vocals) and eventually it started taking shape. With all the awfulness of 2020 in our heads – it was important to us that it sounded optimistic and hopeful; a song for future summers where people can dance and enjoy music together once again.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

