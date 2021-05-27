Julia Jacklin & RVG – “Army Of Me” (Björk Cover)

New Music May 27, 2021 10:57 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Julia Jacklin & RVG – “Army Of Me” (Björk Cover)

New Music May 27, 2021 10:57 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Julia Jacklin’s enchanting vocals usually float through poignant indie ballads about heartbreak, disillusionment, and simple sadness. Her last record, 2019’s Crushing, was like a collection of heart-wrenching moments packed into 10 slow songs. However, she teamed up with fellow Australian band RVG for this haunting, shoegazey cover of Björk’s “Army Of Me.” It’s fascinating to hear her vocals in a new setting; the harmonies are effective against dark, sharp riffs. It’s intense and all-encompassing, made for a rainy day.

Listen to their rendition of “Army Of Me” below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    4 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    4 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    4 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest