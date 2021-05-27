Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama will make her film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest installment of the beloved Keanu Reeves action franchise, Deadline reports. “I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Stahelski, the former stuntman who has helmed the series since co-directing the first film with David Leitch in 2014, is directing from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. John Wick: Chapter 4 will enter production this summer, shooting on location in France, Germany, and Japan. Sawayama’s role is being kept under wraps for now, but it’s probably safe to assume that she’ll be doing some ass-kicking.