Stream The New Split By Gulfer & Charmer

Emo splits are back, baby. Montreal’s Gulfer and Michigan’s Charmer, who’ve never met in real life, have teamed up to release two math-rocky anthems alongside each other just in time for summer and long drives meant for jamming out. Gulfer’s “Look” is a Cap’n Jazz-like song packed with fun riffs and nice lyrics: “I can’t figure out who’s telling the truth/ I wrote your name down and that’s my little trick.” Charmer’s “Diamond (Sprinkler)” opens with a great sample and sinks into a catchy song more akin to Joyce Manor or Oso Oso.

Read what Gulfer said about “Look”:

Told from the perspective of someone who isn’t sure who or what they can rely on, “Look” explores the meaning of interpersonal trust in the context of our ongoing social and political turmoil. But this narrative doesn’t arrive at specific conclusions on these subjects, mirrored by the song’s abstract and impressionist elements of layered acoustic guitar and textural harmonica. There is nevertheless a compositional certainty about the song, featuring signature Gulfer punches and nimble, noodly guitars that seem to effortlessly glide between the raucous downbeats and unpredictable transitions, proving the band’s proclivity for marrying catchy punkish licks with virtuosic excitement.

And read what Charmer said about “Diamond (Sprinkler)”:

Sprinkler can be best summed up as a song about existential dread. Observing everyday life change rapidly while you and your mindset are at a standstill. Although the lyrical concept is anything but happy the instrumentals do their best to present the song in a high-octane, energetic manner. I was happy I was able to fit a couple references to our prior discography in the song allowing it to continue building off of themes we established years ago.

Stream the split below.