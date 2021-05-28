Fort Romeau – “FWD NRG”

Under the name Fort Romeau, the British-born and Berlin-based producer Fort Romeau has built his name by making sparse, emotional, atmospheric house music. For his new single, though, Greene has gone a different direction. His new track “FWD NRG” as the title implies, a full-on go-for-broke old-school ’90s-style rave rager.

“FWD NRG” runs for seven and a half minutes, and it’s got the sense of propulsive rush that used to dominate dance music. Greene brings in all these little riffs and sampled, keeping them tied to a fast four-four beat. It just never stops hammering, and it sounds larger than life. For those of us who are old enough to remember that sound and to miss it, “FWD NRG” is a serious blast of nostalgia for a past version of futurism.

“FWD NRG” also has a remix from the New York producer AceMo, who messes around with the groove but keeps the same spirit flowing. Hear both versions below.

<a href="https://fort-romeau.bandcamp.com/album/fwd-nrg">FWD NRG by Fort Romeau</a>

“FWD NRG” is out now on Phantasy Sound.