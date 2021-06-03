Cafuné – “High”

New Music June 3, 2021 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

Cafuné – “High”

New Music June 3, 2021 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo have been recording alternative pop songs together as Cafuné since their days as NYU students in the mid-2010s. (They actually appeared in the same viral video with Pharrell that made Maggie Rogers famous.) Today the duo is announcing their debut full-length Running, out in July via their own Aurelians Club label. Although largely recorded during lockdown, the album includes two songs released before the pandemic, “Tek It” and “Want Me Out.” It also has official lead single “High,” out today.

“High” covers a lot of fascinating sonic territory in a short amount of time. What begins as a languid, Blonde-esque minimalist guitar swoon quickly evolves into something more like indie-pop bossa-nova, then pivots into an even dreamier sound somewhere between Clairo and Alvvays. “What I want to do/ Is complicated too,” Schat sings. “Don’t know who to turn to.” It’s a lovely little song, and you can find it below along with details on the album.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Reconsider”
02 “Tek It”
03 “Talk”
04 “Everyone Knows”
05 “High”
06 “Want Me Out”
07 “Live It Back Down”
08 “Empty Tricks”
09 “Running”

Running is out 7/20 on Aurelians Club. Pre-order it here.

Noah Falge

Chris DeVille Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    9 hours ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest