Cafuné – “High”

Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo have been recording alternative pop songs together as Cafuné since their days as NYU students in the mid-2010s. (They actually appeared in the same viral video with Pharrell that made Maggie Rogers famous.) Today the duo is announcing their debut full-length Running, out in July via their own Aurelians Club label. Although largely recorded during lockdown, the album includes two songs released before the pandemic, “Tek It” and “Want Me Out.” It also has official lead single “High,” out today.

“High” covers a lot of fascinating sonic territory in a short amount of time. What begins as a languid, Blonde-esque minimalist guitar swoon quickly evolves into something more like indie-pop bossa-nova, then pivots into an even dreamier sound somewhere between Clairo and Alvvays. “What I want to do/ Is complicated too,” Schat sings. “Don’t know who to turn to.” It’s a lovely little song, and you can find it below along with details on the album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reconsider”

02 “Tek It”

03 “Talk”

04 “Everyone Knows”

05 “High”

06 “Want Me Out”

07 “Live It Back Down”

08 “Empty Tricks”

09 “Running”

Running is out 7/20 on Aurelians Club. Pre-order it here.