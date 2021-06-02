quickly, quickly – “Everything Is Different (To Me)”

Under the name quickly, quickly, Portland’s Graham Jonson makes eclectic pop music that edges into various corners of his influence from song to song. On “Feel,” released this spring to announce his signing to Ghostly, that meant breakbeat-ready uptempo drums, busily jutting jazz guitar, and moments when the more hyperactive elements give way to gentle, phosphorescent beauty. “What is this feeling that I’m feeling?” Jonson sang. “Could it be love, could it be healing?”

Today he’s back with news of an album called The Long And Short Of It, dropping in August, and another advance track. “Doesn’t matter how you spin it/ Nothing good in life is free,” he sings. “I know, but everything is different to me.” This one is built around a psychedelic drum groove and more impossibly pretty guitar figures. Before this moment I’d never imagined a middle ground between Lil Peep and Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky, but I think I like it here!

The Long And Short Of It is out on 8/20 on Ghostly.