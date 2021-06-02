quickly, quickly – “Everything Is Different (To Me)”

Photo: Kyle McKenzie // Collage: Anton Reva

New Music June 2, 2021 4:15 PM By Chris DeVille

quickly, quickly – “Everything Is Different (To Me)”

Photo: Kyle McKenzie // Collage: Anton Reva

New Music June 2, 2021 4:15 PM By Chris DeVille

Under the name quickly, quickly, Portland’s Graham Jonson makes eclectic pop music that edges into various corners of his influence from song to song. On “Feel,” released this spring to announce his signing to Ghostly, that meant breakbeat-ready uptempo drums, busily jutting jazz guitar, and moments when the more hyperactive elements give way to gentle, phosphorescent beauty. “What is this feeling that I’m feeling?” Jonson sang. “Could it be love, could it be healing?”

Today he’s back with news of an album called The Long And Short Of It, dropping in August, and another advance track. “Doesn’t matter how you spin it/ Nothing good in life is free,” he sings. “I know, but everything is different to me.” This one is built around a psychedelic drum groove and more impossibly pretty guitar figures. Before this moment I’d never imagined a middle ground between Lil Peep and Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky, but I think I like it here!

Check out both songs below.

The Long And Short Of It is out on 8/20 on Ghostly.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    9 hours ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest