Gorilla Glue Girl Issues Cease And Desist Over “My Hair, It Don’t Move” Song

Tessica Brown, the girl who went viral earlier this year after posting a video of herself putting Gorilla Glue in her hair, has sent several cease and desist notices to people using a song that remixes her original video, as TMZ reports.

The track, which is attributed to someone named Cocoa Brown on streaming services, is called “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix)” and prominently features a line from her video: “My hair, it don’t move.” That snippet itself has recently gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. Among the celebrities who have posted a video using the remix are Aniya Wayans, daughter of Damon Jr., and Cardi B, who posted a clip of her daughter Kulture singing the track to her Instagram.

The remix was originally uploaded back in February. The only other track Cocoa Brown appears to have put out is a much less-viewed remix of another viral clip, this one of so-called Elizabeth from Knoxville saying “I got maced.”

Per TMZ, Tessica Brown and her lawyers are aiming to have the remix permanently taken off streaming services and social media, as “Gorilla Glue Girl” had no part in the remix and is not making money from it.