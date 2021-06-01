Gnawing – “So Glad”

John Russell brought Gnawing to life in a North Carolina punk house after being in bands like Alright, Planet Creep, and Earthmover. He drew from influences like Dinosaur Jr. and Yuck. Gnawing’s first release was overshadowed by the pandemic last year. They’ve just announced their first full-length You Freak Me Out and dropped a new single called “So Glad.”

“So Glad” really showcases their aforementioned influences; it has the country twang of Dinosaur Jr., as well as the jangly indie rock bombast of Yuck. The lyrics are simple and enjoyable: “I’m so glad you find me funny/ If you’re a bee, I’ll be your honey.”

Read what Russell said about the album below.

For me, this record is a document of so many things: subtext confessionals, conversations with faded friends, short notes to self, expressions of happiness, sadness and everything in between. There’s such an interesting dynamic between some of the happiest and sweetest songs I’ve ever written, and some of the darkest and saddest songs I’ve ever written on this LP. They all feel pertinent to the greater narrative of the record however, and tell the story as a whole. The one narrative that I keep coming back to is not so much a lyrical one, but one evident from even the most surface level listen: this is a loud rock and roll record made by myself and two of my best friends, and we had the time of our lives putting it together. Regardless of whatever else happens, at least I can hold onto that.

Listen to “So Glad” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Contract”

02 “So Glad”

03 “Summer Heat”

04 “You Freak Me Out”

05 “Crenshaw Ave.”

06 “F.A.B. – I”

07 “Happy For You”

08 “Swimming Pool”

09 “Blue Moon New”

10 “Worst Person I Know”

You Freak Me Out arrives 7/9 via Refresh Records.