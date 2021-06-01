Loraine James – “Running Like That” (Feat. Eden Samara)

Loraine James – “Running Like That” (Feat. Eden Samara)

New Music June 1, 2021 1:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Enfield, London-based producer Loraine James has been releasing singles from her forthcoming album Reflection, which arrives this Friday, to follow 2019’s For You And I. The latest song, “Running Like That,” is out today, and it features Eden Samara. It follows “Let’s Go,” which came out as part of the Adult Swim Singles series.

James says the song is about “imagining a car chase between someone and their shadow self.” It’s a vibrant, hypnotic track; the clashing of the spoken-word moments against the clean singing is intense, and the background sounds are subtle and tranquil.

Listen to “Running Like That” below.

Reflection is out 6/4 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.

