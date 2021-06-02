Clinic – “Fine Dining”

Last year, Clinic’s debut album Internal Wrangler turned 20. The year before that, the Liverpool band made a well-timed comeback with their first new album in seven years, Wheeltappers And Shunters. It looks like they’re not wasting any time following up that. Today, Clinic have released a new single called “Fine Dining,” which the band say “is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band’s love of the exotic and having a good time.” They’ve also announced a run of UK dates — their first tour in 9 years — for the fall. Check those out alongside the song below.

“Fine Dining” is out now via Domino.