Clinic – “Fine Dining”

New Music June 2, 2021 4:46 PM By James Rettig

Clinic – “Fine Dining”

New Music June 2, 2021 4:46 PM By James Rettig

Last year, Clinic’s debut album Internal Wrangler turned 20. The year before that, the Liverpool band made a well-timed comeback with their first new album in seven years, Wheeltappers And Shunters. It looks like they’re not wasting any time following up that. Today, Clinic have released a new single called “Fine Dining,” which the band say “is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band’s love of the exotic and having a good time.” They’ve also announced a run of UK dates — their first tour in 9 years — for the fall. Check those out alongside the song below.

“Fine Dining” is out now via Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    9 hours ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest