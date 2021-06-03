We’ve Got A File On You: Liz Phair

Whitechocolatespaceegg (1998)

You’ve spoken before about feeling nervous and awkward when performing in your early career. By the time you hit the Whitechocolatespaceegg era, were you feeling more comfortable as a live performer?

PHAIR: Well at that point, I was the mom of a one-and-a-half-year-old. Something glorious happened when I had my child. I don’t know if you have kids, but when you introduce them to the world, you get to see the world from new eyes. And up until I’ve been married and pregnant, which happened quickly, I took a swerve away from the music business and into more of a life that I thought when I was younger, I would want to lead. Up until that point, I had all this self-centered angst about [how] “people want something from me, and they don’t understand who I am, and the business has exploited it.” I would read my own reviews and I’d say, “That’s defaming me,” all [that] kind of shit.

And the minute you have kid, you’re like, none of that matters. I have the best job in the world. I’ve always had stage fright, but it occurred to me that my job is to sing music in front of appreciative, clapping people and what the fuck is so bad about that?

So, I was in a pretty good frame of mind to re-embrace my career. I hadn’t been thrown into my next industry cataclysm, so it was a nice moment of feeling like the Lilith Fair opportunity changed how I saw the music business, because being around so many women rather than being a minority female in a huge group of intimidating men, we were the norm.

A couple of things opened me back up to life and happiness and embracing of my opportunities and success.

Liz Phair (2003)

Did that mindset trickle down into your follow-up album, 2003’s self-titled?

PHAIR: It did. With 1998’s release, Whitechocolatespaceegg, that was a collaboration. I guess there’s no way for me to do this interview without explaining the business context because it’s a lot of what’s going on in my life. So [up until then], I was just on Matador. Then there was a thing going on in a larger music business where indie was getting folded into major labels. Indie had become so successful, with Nirvana and all of that stuff, but majors either felt that was an opportunity or they felt [so] threatened that they wanted to buy them up.

At first, it was Atlantic. I think Whip-Smart came out on Atlantic and Matador, or something like that. And then Matador went to Capitol and we worked Whitechocolatespaceegg with Capitol and a major label that I was unfamiliar with, and Matador, which was a really herky-jerky process and semi-successful behind the scenes. It just was too many people. All that did was giving me 12 more people I had to talk to on top of the people I was already talking to, who had different aims themselves. They were having disagreements. It was just too fucking much.

But there was a sense of growth. Matador’s trying to find a way up, getting better numbers, and I’m hopping along for the ride. There’s a sense of okay, well this is a great job and I’m well-positioned to take advantage of it. I’m an adult. I’m ready to feel masterful instead of like the caboose of the train. I hate when I’m at the caboose and everyone’s driving my career at this way and that. I’m just whipping around at the back. So, I stepped into more of [a mindset like], “Let’s grow.” It’s a natural time, like 31, 32.

So that does [fit] nicely going into the eponymous record. Except for the fact that Matador left their agreement with Capitol, but Capitol retained only me. All of a sudden, all these people I’ve worked with the whole time, that had a similar sensibility to me, were gone, and I was just alone on a major, which was frightening, overwhelming. I felt a pressure in the early Aughts. I’m watching these huge, multi-person pop manufactured bands ascending, and I don’t have my indie-cool group to tell me how to do this or where to go, what to do.

[Capitol Records CEO] Andy Slater felt that. He said, “I’m giving you a shot and if you don’t take the shot, there’s nothing much I can do for you.”

Yeah, no pressure or anything.

PHAIR: No pressure. And now that I’m divorced… So, I’d gotten divorced because I took too many normalcy items in my life. I overwhelmed myself with normalcy too quickly and I’m feeling lost in my personal life as well as lost in my career, and so I just leaned it. I said, fuck it. I’m on a major, everything is big business.

The record that I made with [singer/songwriter] Michael Penn had great moments in it, but it didn’t really feel like mine, and that was something that Andy Slater put together. So, I just needed more room to be myself and the way I bought that for myself was by doing the pop songs which, when I did them, I don’t know. Am I still in the question or am I just rambling?

Definitely still with you.

PHAIR: When I did the pop songs, I went to see the big, bad pop makers. Just on Avril Lavigne [records] and I was like —

Right, the Matrix songwriting team?

PHAIR: The Matrix. Yeah.

My experience in my career is so different than fans’ experience of my career. They just get what the label puts out. They just get the spin and the press. They get all this sanitized or over-simplified version, and I think there are huge gaps that are missing in terms of bringing the fans [into it].

I try so much better to bring the fans along the journey with me on social media. So, my experience with the Liz Phair record was actually challenging, but good. I grew a lot as a performer. I did something I was scared to do, like finding my path in a whole new [way]. It’s like moving to a new city and making new friends and trying to be a different person.

“Why Can’t I?” In 13 Going On 30 (2004)

Well, I have to admit that my first introduction to you was through the eponymous record, because of your “Why Can’t I?” song placement in 13 Going On 30. I still love that song placement — it’s in my top five.

PHAIR: It’s one of the things I’m most happy about. Whenever it comes on, I stop to watch it and wait for my song. I love that movie. Jennifer Garner is so great in it and so is… The Italian guy, what’s his name?

Mark Ruffalo?

PHAIR: Yes. It’s just really well-written and perfect for the pop-record sensibility. I think it gave me more legs in my career because a whole group of 13-year-olds, no joke, 12- and 13-year-olds who just adore that movie, hold that song in such reverence, as do I.

Being In An Apple Commercial (2001)

While we’re still talking about the early aughts: I found an Apple commercial you were in, from 2001. You’re on a stage with people like George Clinton, Barry White, and Smash Mouth. Do you remember this?

I remember absolutely everything about that shoot. I remember it top-to-bottom because it was really a fun moment. It’s always exciting to be around other artists like that. If you’re nominated for a Grammy, you get to rub shoulders, or if you get to go to a post-Oscars party, that kind of stuff.

When I got to the make-up place, Lil’ Kim was in the seat near me, just over. So, she’s been already in hair and makeup and she was the last person to get onstage. When she came, it was like she was sprinkled in fairy dust. A bunch of people came to arrange her and set her up on her stool fervently and I was like, God damn it. I think I just got some mascara and lipstick and they’re like, “You’re good.”

There was another moment which was super awkward. I remember trying to stand near Sigur Rós. I wanted to stand near them because I got their music and I thought they were the super-cool artists that I wanted to be associated with at the time.

Also, I remember with total mortification that the director kept telling George Clinton how to say “funk.”

That’s so messed up!

PHAIR: And it went on for four tries and George is just looking at this guy and he’s willing to play ball, ‘cause he just wants to do the job, and we all think Apple’s a good product. But the director was like, “No, can you just say it like ‘the funk’? The funk?’” And I’m just watching this white director tell fucking George Clinton that he’s not saying “funk” [correctly], and I’m just like, oh my fucking God.

And then there was even more gossip after the shoot because Barry White was in the back in this double-breasted navy blazer looking like he snuck off a yacht or something. I think he had a captain’s hat on, I’m not even kidding. I can’t even say this is true, but this is the rumor. We each were given a private car to get to and from the shoot. Barry White took his fucking car and driver to Vegas and didn’t come back for like two days!

That is truly legendary.

PHAIR: Epic. I live for these moments.