Frances Forever – “Paranoia Party”

New Music June 2, 2021 5:01 PM By James Rettig

Frances Forever – “Paranoia Party”

New Music June 2, 2021 5:01 PM By James Rettig

Frances Forever, the project of Boston-based musician Frances Garrett, had a big TIkTok hit last year with “Space Girl.” Now they’re signed to Mom+Pop, who are releasing a new EP called Paranoia Party later this year. Today, Frances Forever is releasing the title track from that EP, a theatrically twee number that builds up to a pounding conclusion. Here’s Garrett on the track:

I wrote the song after actually going to a party and realizing I didn’t know anyone there and I just didn’t feel like myself. It was just like strangers all around me. That’s why [I wrote] the line ‘my minds going 50, my body’s going heavy’ – feeling like I can’t move and my mind’s racing, just a sense of anxiety surrounding that. Then you’re in a room surrounded by strangers and all the weird unfamiliar smells and disassociating a lot.

Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Depression”
02 “Space Girl”
03 “My Condolences To Myself”
04 “Eat The Rich”
05 “Daytime”
06 “Paranoia Party”

The Paranoia Party EP is out 7/9 via Mom+Pop.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    9 hours ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest