Frances Forever – “Paranoia Party”

Frances Forever, the project of Boston-based musician Frances Garrett, had a big TIkTok hit last year with “Space Girl.” Now they’re signed to Mom+Pop, who are releasing a new EP called Paranoia Party later this year. Today, Frances Forever is releasing the title track from that EP, a theatrically twee number that builds up to a pounding conclusion. Here’s Garrett on the track:

I wrote the song after actually going to a party and realizing I didn’t know anyone there and I just didn’t feel like myself. It was just like strangers all around me. That’s why [I wrote] the line ‘my minds going 50, my body’s going heavy’ – feeling like I can’t move and my mind’s racing, just a sense of anxiety surrounding that. Then you’re in a room surrounded by strangers and all the weird unfamiliar smells and disassociating a lot.

Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Depression”

02 “Space Girl”

03 “My Condolences To Myself”

04 “Eat The Rich”

05 “Daytime”

06 “Paranoia Party”

The Paranoia Party EP is out 7/9 via Mom+Pop.