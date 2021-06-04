Last month, a video of the Linda Lindas, a punk band made up entirely of teenage girls from Los Angeles, went viral. The band played a set at the LA Public Library, and they covered Bikini Kill and the Muffs. But the clip that really captured people’s imaginations was the one where the band plays their own song “Racist, Sexist Boy.” Singer/drummer Mila de la Garza explains that the song is about some asshole kid in her school, and sight of these kids bashing this song out made for a rare feelgood internet moment.

Don't mess with The Linda Lindas. Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021

Before that clip blew up, the Linda Lindas had already gone further than most teenage punk bands go. They formed in 2018, and before the pandemic, they played shows with bands like Bikini Kill, Best Coast, and Bleached. The Linda Lindas also had songs on the soundtracks of two Netflix movies, Amy Poehler’s Moxie and the documentary short The Claudia Kishi Club. A few weeks after the clip blew up, the band signed with Epitaph. Last night, they appeared on TV for the first time as the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On the show, the Linda Lindas talked to Kimmel for a few minutes and came off extremely charming. Then, on Kimmel’s stage and with a live audience watching, they launched into “Racist, Sexist Boy” and their Netflix-soundtrack song “Claudia Kishi.” It’s a truly wholesome spectacle. Watch it below.

The Linda Lindas dropped their self-titled debut EP on Bandcamp in December, and you can hear it here.