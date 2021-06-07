Justin Bieber – “Peaches (Remix)” (Feat. Usher, Ludacris, & Snoop Dogg)

Usually, when big stars put out remixes of their hits, the strategy is to line up appearances from a bunch of up-and-coming artists. The big hit from Justin Bieber’s recent album Justice is “Peaches,” which went to #1 back in April and which is sadly not a Presidents Of The United States Of America cover. On that song, Bieber already had appearances from up-and-comers Daniel Caesar and Giveon. For the remix, then, Bieber has apparently decided to put together the biggest R&B-radio hit of 2001.

The “Peaches” remix features three veteran stars: Usher, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg. All of them were fully established when Bieber was a mop-topped teenage star, and all of them remain plenty famous, even if they aren’t exactly dependable hit-machines on all of them. Bieber has history with all of them, too. Usher was his mentor. Ludacris rapped on Bieber’s 2010 smash “Baby.” Snoop Dogg doesn’t have any big songs with Bieber, but he did take part in Bieber’s Comedy Central Roast.

There is absolutely nothing musically interesting about the “Peaches” remix, just as there’s practically nothing musically interesting about “Peaches” in the first place. But there’s something fun about seeing Luda, Snoop, and Ursh — combined age 134 — showing up on this song together today. Listen below.