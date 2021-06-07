Justin Bieber – “Peaches (Remix)” (Feat. Usher, Ludacris, & Snoop Dogg)

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

New Music June 7, 2021 9:47 AM By Tom Breihan

Justin Bieber – “Peaches (Remix)” (Feat. Usher, Ludacris, & Snoop Dogg)

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

New Music June 7, 2021 9:47 AM By Tom Breihan

Usually, when big stars put out remixes of their hits, the strategy is to line up appearances from a bunch of up-and-coming artists. The big hit from Justin Bieber’s recent album Justice is “Peaches,” which went to #1 back in April and which is sadly not a Presidents Of The United States Of America cover. On that song, Bieber already had appearances from up-and-comers Daniel Caesar and Giveon. For the remix, then, Bieber has apparently decided to put together the biggest R&B-radio hit of 2001.

The “Peaches” remix features three veteran stars: Usher, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg. All of them were fully established when Bieber was a mop-topped teenage star, and all of them remain plenty famous, even if they aren’t exactly dependable hit-machines on all of them. Bieber has history with all of them, too. Usher was his mentor. Ludacris rapped on Bieber’s 2010 smash “Baby.” Snoop Dogg doesn’t have any big songs with Bieber, but he did take part in Bieber’s Comedy Central Roast.

There is absolutely nothing musically interesting about the “Peaches” remix, just as there’s practically nothing musically interesting about “Peaches” in the first place. But there’s something fun about seeing Luda, Snoop, and Ursh — combined age 134 — showing up on this song together today. Listen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    8 hours ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest