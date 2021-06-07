Watch Elite Gymnastics’ First Show In 9 Years

News June 7, 2021 9:56 AM By James Rettig

Watch Elite Gymnastics’ First Show In 9 Years

News June 7, 2021 9:56 AM By James Rettig

Last week, Jaime Brooks announced the return of Elite Gymnastics, the boundary-bending pop project that’s been dormant since 2013. On Friday night, the first Elite Gymnastics set in 9 years took place as part of a virtual fundraiser for Quiet Year Records. As Brooks explained in the statement announcing EG’s return, she’s been busy reworking the project’s many stray tracks for a proper debut full-length.

We got our first taste of all that during the set, which included new versions of songs from RUIN, the Real Friends EP, and more, plus an untitled new track that, per Brooks, is “based around a very old demo from 2009-2010 that was performed at a couple of the early EG shows with the 4-person lineup but wasn’t ever finished and released on any of our records.” There’s also a cover of “Fly Me To The Moon.” Watch the set below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    8 hours ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest