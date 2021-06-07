Watch Elite Gymnastics’ First Show In 9 Years

Last week, Jaime Brooks announced the return of Elite Gymnastics, the boundary-bending pop project that’s been dormant since 2013. On Friday night, the first Elite Gymnastics set in 9 years took place as part of a virtual fundraiser for Quiet Year Records. As Brooks explained in the statement announcing EG’s return, she’s been busy reworking the project’s many stray tracks for a proper debut full-length.

We got our first taste of all that during the set, which included new versions of songs from RUIN, the Real Friends EP, and more, plus an untitled new track that, per Brooks, is “based around a very old demo from 2009-2010 that was performed at a couple of the early EG shows with the 4-person lineup but wasn’t ever finished and released on any of our records.” There’s also a cover of “Fly Me To The Moon.” Watch the set below.