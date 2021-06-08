Lucy Dacus – “Brando”

New Music June 8, 2021 10:00 AM By James Rettig

We’re a few weeks out from the release of Lucy Dacus’ third album, Home Video — it just made our list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2020 So Far. She’s shared three tracks from it already — “VBS,” “Hot & Heavy,” and “Thumbs” — and today we’re getting one more, “Brando.”

“‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed,” Dacus said in a statement. “He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Appropriately, Brando is filled with nods to classic film: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, It’s A Wonderful Life, A Streetcar Named Desire, Casablanca. Dacus threads all that through some evocative writing and a hook that gets at the message behind the song: “All I need for you to admit is that you never knew me like you thought you did.”

Home Video is out 6/25 via Matador.

