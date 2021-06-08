Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest Announces 2021 Lineup
After a pandemic-induced pause, Alabama native Jason Isbell is bringing ShoalsFest back to the Muscle Shoals area for the first time since its inaugural 2019 edition. He has once again assembled a small but impressive assortment of country and roots rock acts, including a number of his friends, family members, and former bandmates. Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will headline both nights, with main support from Lucinda Williams on Saturday and Isbell’s former band the Drive By Truckers on Sunday. Also on tap: Isbell’s wife and collaborator Amanda Shires, Candi Staton, Centro-Matic, Slobberbone, Cedric Burnside, Pine Hill Haints, and two days’ worth of Farmer Jason. It’s going down Oct. 2 and 3 at McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama, and tickets are available here starting June 11 at 10AM CT.