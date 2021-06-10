Under The Influence is a new revival of a very old Stereogum franchise, in which we ask artists to talk about the inspirations behind their albums. From other music, to film, to novels, to stray notes left behind by friends, and who knows what else, this is what’s on people’s minds when they’re writing the songs we eventually come to know and love.

“I’m definitely Black 24 hours a day, that can’t be denied,” experimental multi-hyphenate Georgia Anne Muldrow boasted in a recent chat from her Los Angeles digs.

It’s now been a week and a half since the release of her new self-produced beat tape VWETO III, the third installment from her VWETO series. The album features a spectrum of Black sounds from deep Afrofuturism grooves to cosmic funk: Opener “Old Jack Swing” richly balances textured synths while atmospheric album highlight “Boom Bap Is My Homegirl” can easily set the vibe for any summertime freestyle battle. With rhapsodic beatscapes, the Grammy-nominated musician intentionally crafts with the African diaspora in mind.

“I’ve been programmed from an early age to love my African self,” Muldrow explained. “There’s no hesitation in expressing that my music is for Black people first. It’s just wanting to create really fun spaces for my people because we deserve it.”

When she has time away from the soundboard, Muldrow frequents local comic book hub Golden Apple Comics, where she revels in multidimensional odysseys written by Black authors. In a quasi-Reading Rainbow Zoom call, the musician dove into the influences behind VWETO III, from literary inspirations, to her childhood spiritual mentor Alice Coltrane (whose albums Ptah, The El Daoud, Transfiguration, and Universal Consciousness are among Muldrow’s top picks), and the resurgence of compact cassette device HC-TT.

Alice Coltrane

That’s like my aunt — it’s complex, but she’s definitely a spiritual mentor. [The spiritual name] “Jyoti” has been unlocking so many things for me since she gave it to me. I went through so many different transformations of the mind through this name. Sometimes I fall asleep and I wake up and she’s playing the organ. Sometimes in my dream, she’s sitting on the mat in front of me and we meditate. It never feels unnatural. I experience her now the same way I experienced her when she walked the planet.

She’s an utterly natural, nurturing, understanding person and that’s exactly the way she played her instruments. Her ear is able to bring it all into harmony and that’s the way her personality was, too. She wasn’t a judgmental person and for the time where I needed that the most from an elder figure, she provided that.

Ralph Ellison’s Shadow & Act