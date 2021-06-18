The band’s origins reach all the way back to 1992, when future Shins founders James Mercer, Jesse Sandoval, Martin Crandall, and Neal Langford started a band called Flake with Phil Higgs. Flake released their debut single a year later on Albuquerque label Resin Records and within a few years were touring with the likes of Califone and Modest Mouse when they could get time off from their day jobs. (Mercer operated amusement park rides, among other gigs.) By 1997, having adjusted their name to Flake Music, the group released their lone full-length album When You Land Here, It’s Time To Return on Omnibus Records out of Sacramento, who also put out Mates Of State’s debut three years later. Opening track “Spanway Hits” reveals that the signature Shins sound was already fully formed, though they weren’t consistently deploying it; the rest of the album often finds Mercer and friends in thrall to Built To Spill, Pavement, and other underground titans of the moment. It is very much a ’90s indie rock album and very worth hearing if you’ve ever enjoyed Mercer’s work.

Around the time the Flake Music LP came out, Mercer started a side project called the Shins. The idea was to try something different, but over the next couple years, the Shins basically morphed into a new incarnation of Flake Music, with essentially the same membership and more or less the same sound. When a friend pointed out to Mercer how much his early Shins recordings sounded like Flake Music, he sought to differentiate the bands by making the Shins his personal songwriting vehicle (in contrast to Flake’s collaborative approach) and pursuing a simpler, gentler, lightly psychedelic sound with a distinctly beachy tint. By 1999, Flake Music was over. Soon indie rock movers and shakers like Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock were hounding Sub Pop Records about signing this humble guitar-pop band out of New Mexico. Zeke Howard from Love As Laughter even hand-delivered the Shins’ demo to Sub Pop’s office. It wasn’t just the in-crowd buzzing about the Shins; the burned CDs that Mercer would hand out after shows made their way to Napster, where they were downloaded more than 30,000 times. A deal to release “New Slang” through the Sub Pop Singles Club soon evolved into plans for a full-length album.

Oh, Inverted World was an important record for Sub Pop, helping to rejuvenate and redefine a label that had been suffering an identity crisis since grunge’s heyday. (“It’s hard to overstate how impactful that record was,” Sub Pop General Manager Chris Jacobs explains in the liner notes of the label’s new Oh, Inverted World reissue. “It gave the label contemporary relevance beyond grunge.”) For similar reasons, the album became important for underground music as a whole. Along with future Sub Pop acts like Iron & Wine, Band Of Horses, and the Postal Service — not to mention Ben Gibbard’s main band, who preceded the Shins’ big Garden State moment with an endorsement from teen tastemaker Seth Cohen — the Shins’ debut ushered in a tamer, more approachable form of big-ticket indie rock that left much of the genre’s rangy, rambunctious energy in the 20th century. Upon its release the album drew comparisons to the Elephant 6 collective’s nouveau psych-pop, and Mercer acknowledged the influence of E6 bands like the Apples In Stereo. But it more closely resembled E6’s most basic source material, iconic ’60s pop-rockers like the Beatles, the Kinks, and (especially) the Beach Boys.

Despite the Shins’ desert origins, every song on Oh, Inverted World sounds like it’s taking place along a breezy coastline. Given Crandall’s dreamy array of keyboard sounds and the reverb haze inherent to Mercer’s home recordings, maybe think of it as a mirage. The vibe extends to quieter tracks like the quirky ballads “Weird Divide” and “Your Algebra” and the deeply melancholy finale “The Past And Pending,” but it comes through most clearly on the spunky rock songs that comprise the bulk of the tracklist. Sandoval’s tom-heavy drumming lends a riptide effect to “One By One All Day” and “The Celibate Life.” The syncopated guitar stabs on “Know Your Onion!” and “Girl On The Wing” hit like volleyballs being set and spiked. They were still an album away from the explosiveness of “So Says I” and “Kissing The Lipless,” but for such a homespun album, there was a lot of rhythmic action powering these songs. Sometimes you could even say the Shins were rocking out.